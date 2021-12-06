Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

OUT opened at $24.56 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.