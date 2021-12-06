Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $535,000 Investment in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

Shares of ACVF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.