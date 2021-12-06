Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,198 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $102.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

