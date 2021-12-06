Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,300 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

