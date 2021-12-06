Royal Bank of Canada Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a C$104.00 price target for the company. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.78. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.25 and a 12 month high of C$96.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.