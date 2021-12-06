Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 459.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

