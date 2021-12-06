Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$275.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.15.

Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

