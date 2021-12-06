Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

