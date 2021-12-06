Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

