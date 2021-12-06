Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

