Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NCR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in NCR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.