RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of RPC worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in RPC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,287,244 shares of company stock worth $10,398,139. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $899.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

