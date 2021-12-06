Rubies (RBIES) Price Down 37% Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rubies has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $267,573.08 and $28.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00187148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.00574699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00062621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

