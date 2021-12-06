S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 10,830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.