S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $359.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

