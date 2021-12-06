S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of SO opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

