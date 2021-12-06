Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,419.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

