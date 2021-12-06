SafeMoon Inu (SMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $709,598.00

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $709,598.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

