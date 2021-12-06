salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.2% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.69. 114,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

