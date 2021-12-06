Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SANM stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

