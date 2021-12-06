Sarcophagus Price Down 36% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and approximately $36,729.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

