Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Insider Graham Basham Purchases 6,000 Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) insider Graham Basham acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £3,060 ($4,049.23).

Shares of LON SREI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 51.60 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 185,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,412. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.37 ($0.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.16. The company has a market cap of £253.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

