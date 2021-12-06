Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,346. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

