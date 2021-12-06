Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHX opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

