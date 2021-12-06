Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

