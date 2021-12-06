Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

