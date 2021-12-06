Sciencast Management LP Acquires 10,566 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.