Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 18,003 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $81.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.