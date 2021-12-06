Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $544.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

