Sciencast Management LP Invests $909,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

