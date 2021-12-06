Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

