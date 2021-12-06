Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,077 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

