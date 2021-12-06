Sciencast Management LP Sells 49,029 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,029 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $62.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

