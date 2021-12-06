Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) versus High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Head-To-Head Survey

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Secoo and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million 0.03 -$10.91 million ($0.20) -2.24 High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -89.50

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Secoo. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 152.56%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Secoo.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

Summary

Secoo beats High Tide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

