Secure Pad Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC on major exchanges. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $148,947.49 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secure Pad has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,215 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

