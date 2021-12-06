Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.02 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $299.06 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $13.94 or 0.00028356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.05 or 0.08445580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.74 or 1.00091823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00077516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,141 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

