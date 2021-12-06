Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

