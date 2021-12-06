Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.
Shares of SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
