Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.03). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $7.39. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,733. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.50 and a beta of 0.42.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

