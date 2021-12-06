Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

