ShareRing (SHR) Price Reaches $0.0241

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

