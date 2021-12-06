ShipChain Hits One Day Volume of $84.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 5% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $871,437.87 and approximately $84.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

