Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Drops By 20.5%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,114.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,405.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

