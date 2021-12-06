Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Grows By 18.1%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $102.29 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

