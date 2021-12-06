Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Declines By 21.5%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 30.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

IVAC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

