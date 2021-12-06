Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Drops By 19.8%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 326.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.