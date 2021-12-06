Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Rises By 20.2%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,379.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RCDTF stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

