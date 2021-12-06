Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Monday. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

