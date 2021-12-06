Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.23 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

