Signata (SATA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $396,437.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Signata has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $396,437.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007068 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

