Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 1,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,297. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

